Chamber hosting legislative preview today

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative preview luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. today at Columbus City Hall.

State Senator Greg Walker, and Representatives Ryan Lauer and Jennifer Meltzer will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the upcoming session.

Topics will include how to improve early learning programs, the design of career-based learning programs, water management, tort reform, healthcare costs reduction and more.

The luncheon is sponsored by Milestone Contractors.