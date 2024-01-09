Central Indiana sets new record for low air pressure

The National Weather Service says central Indiana has set a new record for the lowest recorded January air pressure.

According to the agency, this afternoon’s pressure reading of 982.3 millibars in Indianapolis beats the old record of 984.4 millibars, set during the Blizzard of 1978 on January 26th that year.

The weather service says that Indiana is on the warm side of the low pressure zone, which means no blizzard conditions, but there will rain, snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mph tonight.