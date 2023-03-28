Central Avenue restaurant damaged in crash

A driver crashed into a restaurant on Central Avenue in Columbus yesterday morning.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department, the incident happened at about 11 a.m. Monday morning at the Central Cafe, in the 1600 block of Central Avenue. The car crashed into the entrance of the restaurant. No one was injured but the building suffered moderate structural damage.

Firefighters say that members of the building’s maintenance staff were on site shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.

The name of the driver has not been released and the accident remains under investigation by Columbus Police Department.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.