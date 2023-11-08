Centra team members direct grants to local non-profits

Centra Credit Union is giving out grants to 15 local non profit agencies.

The organizations were nominated by Centra Team Members for the $2,500 awards. Two organizations, Sans Souci and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services were nominated twice and will receive $5,000 grants.

Other organizations receiving the grants are ASAP Bartholomew County, Bartholomew County Humane Society, Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund, Community Center of Hope Inc, Council for Youth Development in Bartholomew County, Firefly Children & Family Alliance, Horizon House Homeless Shelter, Ivy Tech Foundation, Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, the NAACP of Bartholomew/Columbus, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana and REACH Columbus.

Centra Director of Community Involvement Jenni Carr said that Centra Team Members “love being able to support the causes they care about each year.”

This year, Centra and the Centra Foundation have given back more than $300,000 to their communities.