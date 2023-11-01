Centra recognized for philanthropy, financial literacy efforts

Centra Credit Union, based in Columbus, is being recognized for its philanthropy and financial education efforts.

According to the credit union, the company and an executive received three awards during the Indiana Credit Union League’s chairman’s awards banquet last month .

Centra’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Amanda Edwards, was selected for the League’s Emerging Leader award. Centra received the Alphonse Desjardins Award for Adult Financial Literacy and the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award.

Edwards’ award recognizes the next generation of credit union leaders in Indiana for their accomplishments and potential to be an Indiana credit union leader.

The Desjardins Award for Adult Financial Literacy was presented for the credit union’s partnership with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and community leaders to create the Targeted Investment in Minority Entrepreneurs program. The TIME program works to help minority group entrepreneurs build financial bridges and establish networks for support.

The Maxwell Social Responsibility Award went to Centra for its partnership with Turning Point Domestic Violence Services through their Raising the Roof with Rick event, where credit union president and CEO Rick Silvers raised money by a sit-in on the roof of Centra’s Washington Street location. The event raised more than $51,000.

Founded in 1940, Centra Credit Union has 26 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, as well as in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina.