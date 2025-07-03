Centra providing grants to local charities

Centra Credit Union is making donations to three local organizations as part of its Pay It Forward campaign.

According to the Columbus based credit union, the Pay it Forward campaign encourages team members to lead groups in mini service projects to help local nonprofit groups.

Centra is providing $2,000 in support to:

Just Friends Adult Day Service

Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center

Love Chapel

A Centra team also provided lunch for Habitat for Humanity workers and nurses at Our Hospice. Another team worked with Firefly Children & Family Alliance to support a family in need living in Columbus.

Company officials say Centra actively seeks new ways to give their team members more opportunities to give back to the communities it serves.

Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said he is “proud to lead an organization where our Team Members care so deeply about their communities.”