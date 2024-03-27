Centra opening new northern Indiana service center

Columbus based Centra Credit Union is opening a new service center in Lebanon.

According to the credit union, the new center is part of the merger with NorthPark Community Credit Union. Credit union members will be able to meet with financial professionals and visit a drive up interactive teller ATM machine with extended hours.

Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers says the new center will allow the organization to expand its reach to an even larger footprint. This will be the 27th location operated by the credit union. It will be at 450 South Lebanon Street.