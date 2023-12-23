Centra donates $60k to holiday aid programs for kids

Centra Credit Union has donated $60,000 to help local children in need during this holiday season.

The Columbus-based financial institute is announcing that donations from members of the credit union, team members and local community members allowed gifts to be purchased for children in need through the Holiday Giving Program. Over the 10 years of the program, more than 4,300 families have been helped.

The donations in each community Centra serves are supporting 16 different organizations.

The largest of the donations this season went to:

Shop with a Sheriff – Scott County: $9,979

Fraternal Order of Police Cops and Kids Jackson County: $9,017

Salvation Army – New Albany: $7,952

Other donations included:

Brown County Shop with a Cop: $1,828

Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund: $4,961

Columbus Shop with a Cop: $4,961

Good Samaritan Food Pantry: $4,977

Holidays with Heroes – Carmel: $310

Johnson County Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop: $2,949

North Clark Outreach Center – Elf Tree: $425

Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop: $918

Salvation Army – Madison: $2,044

Santa Protectors – Shelbyville: $2,291

Santa’s Heroes – Greensburg: $1,248

The Julian Center: $1,462

Turning Point Holiday Store: $4,961

Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said the donations “provide meaningful support to families in need this holiday season.”