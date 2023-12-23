Centra donates $60k to holiday aid programs for kids
Centra Credit Union has donated $60,000 to help local children in need during this holiday season.
The Columbus-based financial institute is announcing that donations from members of the credit union, team members and local community members allowed gifts to be purchased for children in need through the Holiday Giving Program. Over the 10 years of the program, more than 4,300 families have been helped.
The donations in each community Centra serves are supporting 16 different organizations.
The largest of the donations this season went to:
Shop with a Sheriff – Scott County: $9,979
Fraternal Order of Police Cops and Kids Jackson County: $9,017
Salvation Army – New Albany: $7,952
Other donations included:
Brown County Shop with a Cop: $1,828
Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund: $4,961
Columbus Shop with a Cop: $4,961
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: $4,977
Holidays with Heroes – Carmel: $310
Johnson County Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop: $2,949
North Clark Outreach Center – Elf Tree: $425
Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Shop with a Cop: $918
Salvation Army – Madison: $2,044
Santa Protectors – Shelbyville: $2,291
Santa’s Heroes – Greensburg: $1,248
The Julian Center: $1,462
Turning Point Holiday Store: $4,961
Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said the donations “provide meaningful support to families in need this holiday season.”