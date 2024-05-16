Centra announces Burd scholarship winners

Centra Foundation is announcing this year’s winners for the Loretta M. Burd scholarships for graduating high school students and adults.

Named in honor of Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the scholarship program is designed to help local students pursuing a college or technical school education.

The $2,500 high school scholarships are given out with one for each community Centra Credit Union service center. In our area, the scholarship winners are:

Carly Otte and Evan Martinez from Columbus East High School

Jaden Alba and Kenzie Pendleton from Columbus North High School

Lani Coffey, Southwestern Jr. Sr. High School

Leslie Austin, Brown County High School

Centra Foundation also awards $2,500 adult scholarships for adult or non-traditional students who have returned to school to pursue a degree or certification. Organizers say the scholarship places value on well-rounded students, with a strong work ethic and community involvement.

Locally this year’s adult scholarship winners are Christina Shaw and Stacy Workman-Wyatt from Columbus and Tanner Bowman from Nashville.

Burd began working at Centra in 1965, rising to become president and CEO in 1987. She retired in 2012, but continued to serve on the board of directors until 2022.