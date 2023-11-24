Centerstone seeks public’s thoughts on community services

Centerstone is looking for your thoughts on the services it provides locally.

According to the city of Columbus, Centerstone is currently working on gathering information to improve services and create a Community Needs Assessment. The needs assessment is part of the requirements for the numerous grants the agency receives funding services and programs for clients.

They have an online survey you can take to provide feedback on community programs. Organizers say the survey results will influence the company’s initiatives and and how the mental health agency serves the community. The survey is estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes and if you participate, you will receive a $5 gift card.

You can find the survey here: https://redcap.link/communityneedsassessment