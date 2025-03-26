Cat, kitten adoption event to help Columbus Animal Care Services shelter

Columbus Animal Care Services will be holding a Kitty-Palooza cat adoption event the first Saturday in April.

According to the agency, the city animal shelter will be bringing more than 30 cats and kittens to Donner Center for the one-day adoption event.

The event will include reduced adoption fees of $40. that will include spaying or neutering, up to date shots and microchipping.

If you are a renter, you should bring any rental agreement or contract that shows you are allowed to have pets, or a way to contact your landlord.

If you are hoping to bring a new pet home, you should bring a cat carrier, as only a limited number of cardboard cat carriers will be available.

Kitty Palooza will be from noon to 4 Saturday, April 5th at Donner Center off of 22nd Street in Columbus.

You can find more information here: https://www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/

Photo courtesy of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.