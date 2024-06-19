Carmel company to provide medical services in Bartholomew jail

There will be a new medical group providing services to inmates at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Sheriff Chris Lane presented the proposed contract to the County Commissioners this week, explaining that the change would be provide better services to inmates and save the department from having to hire county employees as medical professionals to work in the jail.

Lane proposed a contract with Quality Correctional Care from Carmel at a cost of more than $474 thousand dollars for the rest of this year, with next year’s cost of $996 thousand dollars. Commissioner Carl Lienhoop said that averages out to more than $79 thousand a month.

Lane said the company already has contracts with more than 70 other county jails in the state. Under the Bartholomew County contract, the company would provide around-the-clock medical staffing at the facility using Licensed Practical Nurses for 168 hours a week, supervision from a Registered Nurse at 40 hours a week, a part-time medical records person at 24 hours with a computerized record-keeping system. There will also be a mental health component.

Lane stressed that with the around-the-clock operations in law enforcement, there is frequently a need to have someone treated or checked out at all hours. Lane said one of his biggest responsibilities as sheriff is maintaining the health and safety of the inmates under the county’s custody.

The County Council approved funding for the changes last week.

County Commissioners approved the new contract at their meeting this week.

