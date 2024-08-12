Caregiver help sessions set for September in Seymour

Thrive Alliance will be offering its Powerful Tools for Caregivers sessions in Seymour, starting next month.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to take care of those in their care while also taking care of themselves.

The series consists of six sessions held once a week. Classes will be held every Thursday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., in the Community Room of Crossroads Senior Apartments, on South Poplar Street in Seymour starting on September 19th. Classes run through October 24th.

The program is free and you are invited to attend. You can register by September 15th by calling 812 372-6918 and going to ext. 2403.