Career fair Wednesday at Columbus Learning Center

There will be a career fair Wednesday at the Columbus Airpark Campus at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Students and community members are invited to talk with local employers.

Organizers say that this is a chance to connect with employers from a variety of industries, explore job and internship opportunities, and network with professionals. Dozens of local businesses will be present and looking for employees.

They say you should be sure to bring your resume and dress in professional attire.

The career fair is being presented by IU Columbus, Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus, Purdue Polytechnic and the Columbus Education Coalition

The career fair will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue.