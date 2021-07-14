Candlelight Village hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday

The Bartholomew County Health Department and Windrose Health’s mobile unit will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Candlelight Village on Thursday..

The clinic will be giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years old or older. It will take place in the Candlelight Village Clubhouse from 10 to 2.

There will be free gifts for those who get vaccinated.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register by calling Windrose Health at 317-680-9901.