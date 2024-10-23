Candidates run for seat on Bartholomew County Commissioners

Bartholomew County voters will be making a choice in the Nov. 5th election between a long-serving incumbent and a relative political newcomer in the race to oversee county government.

County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz, a Republican, has held the District 1 seat on the board for 30 years, first getting elected in 1993. He is facing Democrat Josh Burbrink who ran for the County Council two years ago.

We interviewed the candidates and talked to them about why they are running for office.

We asked the candidates about what they see as challenges ahead.

We i asked for their thoughts on the integrity of our voting process.

In the District 3 race for County Commissioner, Republican Tony London is unopposed in his first re-election run.

Early voting is underway now in Bartholomew County. You can vote on weekdays from 8 to 5 at Donner Center off of 22nd Street in Columbus. The county is adding Saturday hours starting this weekend, both at Donner Center and at the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street from 8 to 3 on Saturday and on Nov. 2nd.

Early voting wraps up by noon on Monday, Nov. 4th with Election Day on Nov. 5th. In Bartholomew County you will be able to vote at any of 14 vote centers throughout the county from 6 to 6.