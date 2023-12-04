Candidates for Indiana governor to take Columbus stage Friday

Six of the candidates who have announced runs to be the next Indiana governor will be in Columbus Friday for a forum at the annual meeting of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation.

According to the agency, Republicans Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Brad Chambers, Eric Doden and Curtis Hill will be attending the forum, as well as Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Democrat Jennifer McCormick was also invited but declined.

Candidates will be given time for opening and closing remarks along with equal time to answer questions.

The annual meeting will also feature updates from the corporation on its efforts to grow the Columbus economy, with short remarks from Jason Hester, president of the corporation, and Miranda Fox, head of the board of directors. The corporation supports existing business growth and recruitment, and quality of place investments throughout Bartholomew County including Columbus and Edinburgh.

The forum will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Commons. The event is sold out.

You can get more information at https://www.columbusin.org/AnnualMeeting/