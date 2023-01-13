Candidates file for at-large Columbus council seats

The second week of filing for upcoming municipal elections wraps up today, with several people filing to run for Columbus City Council.

According to the Bartholomew County Clerk’s voter registration office, since last Friday, Democrat incumbent Councilwoman Grace Kestler has filed to run again for her at-large seat on the council along with Republicans Josh Burnett and Alex Englebert.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved moving the city up to a second class status which changes the makeup of the council after this year’s elections.

Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. Six of those are seats by district, while three more are at-large seats.

Also up for election this year are the mayor and city clerk.

The deadline to file to run in this year’s municipal elections is Friday, Feb. 3rd.