Candidates continue to file for office in Bartholomew County

There is still time to file if you want to run for political office this year. In Bartholomew County, several candidates have filed in the last week.

That includes: Ohmer Miller as a Republican for Hope Town Council Ward 3 and Jerry Bragg as a Democrat for that same seat. Ed Johnson has filed for Hope’s Ward 1 as a Democrat, as well as Donald Frey for the Jonesville Town Council as a Democrat.

Bragg had previously filed for the Hope Town Council as a Republican but withdrew that filing.

The filing period runs through noon on February 9th. You can get more information in Bartholomew County at the County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.