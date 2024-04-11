Candidate forum set tonight for Bartholomew County contested races

A reminder that the Bartholomew County Republican Ladies League is planning a candidate forum tonight for those running in the primary election.

Candidates in the Bartholomew County Commissioner District 1 and County Council At-Large races have been asked to participate. Candidates in non-contested races will have one minute to introduce themselves at the beginning of the forum.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. tonight in the Red Room at the Bartholomew County Public Library. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.