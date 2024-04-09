Candidate forum set by Bartholomew Republican ladies

The Bartholomew County Republican ladies League is planning a candidate forum this week for those running in the primary election.

The forum will be moderated by White River Broadcasting’s own John Foster. Foster will be asking questions of the candidates in contested primary races. Candidates in non-contested races will have 1 minute to introduce themselves at the beginning of the forum.

Candidates in the Bartholomew County Commissioner District 1 and County Council At-Large races have been asked to participate.

The forum will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Red Room at the Bartholomew County Public Library. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.