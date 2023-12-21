Camp Atterbury to host training for Air Force artillery plane

Camp Atterbury is warning that you may be seeing and hearing some aerial artillery next week.

The base is announcing that there will be training on the range on Dec. 28th with the AC-130J Ghostrider plane. The Air Force platform is a modified C-130 Hercules cargo plane outfitted for ground support. It is armed with a 105mm howitzer and 30 mm minigun. The plane will be seen and heard firing its weapons while it makes a 45 degree bank around its targets.

Versions of the gunship have been in use by the Air Force since the Vietnam War.

The training will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday next week.

Photo courtesy of Camp Atterbury