California to see $372 million from Cummins settlemen
California is celebrating the largest ever clean air settlement with Columbus based engine manufacturer Cummins.
The state will be getting more than $372 million dollars. This resolves claims that the engine manufacturer used illegal devices in trucks to bypass vehicle emissions tests and requirements. About 100-thousand of those vehicles were sold in California. The California attorney general says the company knowingly harmed people’s health and the environment.
Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks