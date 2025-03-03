Bystanders recognized for rescue efforts in frigid water

Columbus and Bartholomew County are recognizing three bystanders and a police officer who went into near freezing water last month to try to save a driver.

According to the Columbus police and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle went into a pond near Indianapolis Road and Kenholt Drive and the driver was trapped inside. By the time rescue workers arrived, several people had already entered the water to try to rescue him despite temperatures just above freezing. Despite their efforts and the arrival of the Bartholomew County Search and Rescue team with rescue boats and divers, the man died.

Last week, the three, Walfer Juarez Gonzalez, Christopher Fitzsimmons and Joshua Pennington, received Community Hero Awards from Columbus Police Chief Steve Norman and commendations from Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane. Columbus police Sgt. Courtney Plummer also received a letter of commendation for her efforts.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Departments