Business disaster planning webinar set for Thursday

A webinar tomorrow will help you learn about making sure your small business is prepared for a disaster.

The U.S. Small Business Administration in conjunction with the Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Chamber Executive Association is hosting the resiliency training webinar at 10 Thursday morning. Discussions will include business continuity planning, disaster preparation, and mitigation.

It will also talk about Economic Injury Disaster Loans, available to businesses in counties that were economically affected by the storms and tornadoes the night of March 31st into early April 1st this year. Eligible counties in our area include Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Johnson and Shelby counties.

The class is free but the size is limited. You can sign up here: https://isbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16414