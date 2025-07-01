Bug removal attempt leads to fire at Columbus home

An attempt to wipe out bugs in a home, ended up with a fire yesterday after an occupant used a propane heater inside.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the incident happened at about 3:36 p.m. in the 2900 block of Streamside Drive. The homeowner told firefighters that he was attempting to remove bugs from a bedroom, and was using the liquid propane heater to heat the room. After starting the process, the homeowner left and when he came back, he could smell smoke inside.

When firefighters arrived the occupants of the home had already evacuated and light smoke was showing from inside. Firefighters found heavier smoke inside and cut a hole in the roof for ventilation. They found a propane tank with a hose going into a closed bedroom and turned off the valve. When they entered the room the found burning clothes and papers that had been near the portable heater. Other items inside also suffered from exposure to the extreme heat.

The fire is being ruled as accidental and the home is uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency housing.

Firefighters say that high heat can be an effective pest control technique, but they urge anyone considering it to use a trained professional with proper equipment.

Also assisting at the scene were Columbus police, CRH medics, Columbus Township firefighters, Columbus City Utilities and Duke Energy.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department