Brown music scholarship applications now available

Applications are now available for next year’s Brown Music Awards for Bartholomew County high school seniors.

The $3,500 scholarship winners are chosen during a music competition that will be held on February 10th at Columbus Indiana Philharmonic’s Helen Haddad Hall on Franklin Street., in Columbus

The awards are the Anna Newell Brown Award for Vocal Excellence and the Betty F. Brown Award for Instrumental Excellence. The scholarships aim to encourage formal vocal and music education for Bartholomew County students.

Both competitions are administered by Heritage Fund, the Bartholomew County Community foundation.

Applications are due by December 7th. You can get more information or apply by looking for the scholarships link at heritagefundbc.org.