Brown County State Park offering New Years hikes, rides

Brown County State Park is encouraging you to spend your New Year’s Day with a hike or horse ride to celebrate.

The park will be hosting a first day hike to the Civilian Conservation Corps Vista. There will be a fire and hot chocolate at the Vista shelter house hosted by the Friends of Brown County State Park. Hikers can start at the nature center between 11 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 1st.

The First Day Ride will start at the Green Horne Shelter in Horseman’s Camp at 11 a.m. Riders will travel to Story with a fire and hot chocolate afterwards also hosted by the Friends of Brown County State Park

If you don’t want to participate in a group, the park is also encouraging you to take a hike or ride along any of the park’s trails on New Year’s Day.

You can get more information here: https://events.in.gov/event/first_day_hike_brown_county_state_park

Brown County State Park Saddle Barn photo courtesy of Indiana Department of Natural Resources