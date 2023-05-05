Brown County sheriff warns of jury duty scammers

Brown County authorities are warning about a scam that has affected several residents.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, residents are getting called by someone who pretends to be with the sheriff’s department using a number that appears to be legitimate, ordering people to report for jury duty. But the caller also demands several steps, including a writing sample or fulfilling another simple task. And then the residents are told to go to the the ATM and withdraw money to pay the scammers.

The sheriff’s department wants to remind you that the office will not contact you about jury duty, as that is a responsibility of the Circuit Court. And you will never be ordered to pay money to serve on a jury.

Authorities say that they have had multiple reports of the scam from residents over the past few days.

If you receive one of these calls or have given money to the scammers, you are urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

