Brown County recognized for clean community efforts

Brown County is being recognized for taking part in the pilot program for the Indiana Clean Community initiative through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

It was one of five communities to receive the silver award status at a recent annual meeting. The Clean Community Program recognizes Indiana communities that work toward a better quality of life and a healthy economy through sustainable environmental and wellness projects.

Based on feedback from the pilot programs, which also included Beech Grove, Fishers, Richmond, Zionsville and Merrillville, IDEM is retooling the program to accept a broader range of projects, to encourage cooperation and partnerships and to reduce paperwork requirements.

The Clean Community Program replaces the Indiana Clean Community Challenge, which started in the early 2000s.