Brown County Legal Aid clinic set for Tuesday

Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic in Brown County next week.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The walk in legal clinic will be Tuesday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Brown County Public Library.

From 3 to 4 the session will focus on general legal counsel. From 4 to 5 p.m. the clinic will focus on evictions.