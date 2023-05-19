Brown County investigation finds guns, drugs, vehicles

Brown County authorities say an investigation has recovered guns, stolen vehicles and drugs.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, deputies executed search warrants Thursday at three separate locations. The searches revealed illegal items including more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, non-labeled prescription pills, marijuana, firearms, and other items related to the investigation. Deputies also located and recovered a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle, and a stolen motorcycle.

The sheriff’s department is witholding the exact locations searched and the individuals invovled, as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were assisted by the Nashville Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Department.