Brown County deputy in critical condition after motorcycle crash

A Brown County deputy suffered serious head injuries in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Bartholomew County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at about 2:47 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West State Road 46 and Old Nashville road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brown County Deputy Timothy True was unconscious at the scene after suffering significant head injuries in the crash. True was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and he is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

The Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team worked to document the scene. Deputies believe that the driver of the pick up pulled out onto the highway from Old Nashville Road into the path of True’s motorcycle, causing the crash.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane said his department is ready to assist Brown County deputies during this difficult time.