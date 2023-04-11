Bridge work to close lanes on State Road 7

Drivers on State Road 7 can expect delays starting next week as crews work on bridge overlays.

INDOT says that its contractor, E&B Paving, will begin work next week on a resurfacing project on the State Road 7 bridge over Big Graham Creek in Jennings County. The bridge is about four and a half miles south of Vernon and State Road 3. You will see temporary traffic signals in place as crews reduce the highway to one lane while overlaying material on the bridge deck. The work is scheduled to start on Monday.

Crews will also begin work on State Road 7 in Jefferson County, south of Dupont, performing overlay work on the bridge over Big Creek.

You can also expect speed reductions and width restrictions while this work is going on.

The work is part of a $1.6 million contract with a completion date late this fall.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.