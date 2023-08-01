Bridge project to restrict State Road 46 east of Hartsville

A bridge deck project in Decatur County is expected to restrict traffic on State Road 46 through October.

According to INDOT, the resurfacing work is scheduled to start Monday at the bridge over Fall Fork of Clifty Creek, just west of County Road 750W between Hartsville and Greensburg. During the work, the road will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals. You can expect stopped traffic during the work.

The work is expected to be finished by mid-October, but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Dave O’Mara Contractors is doing the work on the bridge deck overlay project.