Breezy day ahead; Wind advisory in effect

A wind advisory remains in effect this morning with strong gusts possible.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that we could see southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph along with gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

You can expect the winds to blow around unsecured objects in your yard. Tree limbs could be blown down and there could be some power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. although forecasters say strong winds could continue into the afternoon.

