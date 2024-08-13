Breeding farm to host annual Reeves Festival

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh later this month.

The event will be from 10 to 4 on Saturday Aug. 24th at the farm which is at 13730 North County Road 100W.

The event celebrates the Reeves family and the role the Reeves Companies played in Columbus. There will be live music, rides on Reeves steam engines, hands-on history displays, candle making, farm animals, blacksmithing garden tours and more.

Tickets are $10 per car and are available at the Bartholomew County Historical Society Museum on Third Street, or at the gate on Aug. 24th. Historical Society members will get in for free.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org.