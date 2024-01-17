Boy found dead, woman unconscious in Seymour vehicle

Two unconscious people were found in a vehicle in Seymour yesterday morning, one of whom, a boy, had died.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Shields Avenue at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning after the two people were found unresponsive in the vehicle. Jackson County medics and the Seymour Fire Department were called to the scene and discovered that an adult woman in the vehicle was still showing signs of life. She was taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment.

The boy’s body was taken to the morgue at Schneck Medical Center and an autopsy will be performed.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.