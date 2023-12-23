Boy dies in Jackson County car crash; two other children injured

A 6-year-old boy has died and two other children were seriously injured in a crash yesterday in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV being driven by 45-year-old Kimberly Sullivan of Brownstown was headed east on County Road 600N and a semi driven by 52 year old James Mattingly of Hardinsburg was headed north on County Road 100E at about 5:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, sending the SUV off the road and into a field, while the semi left the road, crashing into a Jackson County REMC power pole.

Three children were passengers in the SUV and suffered injuries: 6-year-old Elijah Sullivan, 9-year-old Archer Sullivan and 12-year-old Addi Sullivan. Elijah was critically injured in the crash and after being treated at the scene he was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour by Jackson County medics and Statflight helicopter personnel. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Jackson County Coroner’s office.

Archer was seriously injured and after being treated at the scene was flown to IU Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis by IU Health Lifeline helicopter. He remains in serious condition.

Addi was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Schneck Medical Center by Jackson County medics.

Kimberly Sullivan and Mattingly both declined treatment at the scene.

Deputies say that toxicology tests were taken from both drivers and the results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.