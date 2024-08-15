Boil water order issued for Heritage Heights neighborhood

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Heritage Heights Mobile Home Park

According to the water company, the advisory comes after an water main was damaged Wednesday, knocking out water in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.