Boil water advisory issued for Waynesville area

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. in the Waynesville area are under a boil water advisory.

That comes after another company accidentally cut an Eastern Bartholomew water main in the Waynesville area yesterday.

Affected customers are under a boil water advisory until 2 p.m. on Friday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the water company at 812-526-9777.