Boil water advisory issued for some Eastern Bartholomew customers

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation are under a boil water advisory until Saturday.

The water company cited “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control,” when issuing the advisory yesterday evening. Affected customers are those in the Highland Ridge subdivision, including County Road East 50 North between 410 East and 525 East.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation. The boil water advisory is in effect until noon on Saturday.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.