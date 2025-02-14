Boil Water Advisory Issued for Hamor Heights Addition

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a water outage for Hamor Heights addition. This includes Pisgah Way and Vista Boulevard. Once the water service is restored you will be under a boil water advisory. The boil advisory is in effect until noon on February 17th. Any water that is to be consumed or used for cooking purposes should be boiled for at least 5 minutes and cooled before consuming. For more information, call the water utility at 812-526-9777.