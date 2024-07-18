Boil water advisory issued for Eastern Bartholomew customers

Some Eastern Bartholomew Water customers will be under a boil water advisory after repairs are made to a water main damaged by contractors for another utility company causing a water outage today.

The utility says the outage is in the area of County Road 450E and State Road 46.

The boil water advisory is in effect until noon on Monday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.