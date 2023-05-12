Boil water advisory extended until noon

Eastern Bartholomew County Water Corporation has extended a boil water advisory for all of its customers through at least noon today.

The advisory is due to low chlorine in the water. The water for the town of Hope is supplied by Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. and Hope Utilities is also extending its boil water advisory.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp at at 812-526-9777 or Hope Utilities at 812-546-5469.