Body of woman found in East Fork White River downtown

An investigation is underway to determine the identify of a woman after her body was discovered in the East Fork White River in Columbus Wednesday.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, a kayaker discovered the body of the woman near the Water Road public access ramp at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Conservation officers say that the body is that of a white woman and no evidence of foul play was found. Authorities say the cause of the woman’s death is pending an autopsy by the Bartholomew County coroner’s office.

The death is under investigation by conservation officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information on the woman’s identity you should contact the conservation officers dispatch center at 812-837-9536 .