Body of missing Greenwood man found in Monroe County lake

The body of a Greenwood man was found in a Monroe County lake after he went missing yesterday morning.

According to Indiana conservation officers, 23-year-old Nathan Stout had been on the Lake Lemon beach near Riddle Point Park Tuesday morning and was lasdt seen by friends at about 2 a.m. near the edge of the water. He was reported missing at 6:33 a.m. and conservation officers recovered his body about three and a half hours later. Authorities say that the exact cause of death is still awaiting autopsy results.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.