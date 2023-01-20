Body found with gunshot wound on Interstate 65

Indiana State Police are investigating after a body with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle just north of the Franklin exit on Interstate 65 yesterday morning.

The Johnson County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 23-year-old Derrick Allen Janney of Indianapolis. The coroner’s office says that his injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds but the manner of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

According to state police reports, the Janney’s body was found on Interstate 65 southbound at the 91.3 mile marker. State police are not yet ruling the incident as a homicide.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked during the morning rush hour while the scene was investigated, causing significant backups and delays.