Body found near East Fork White River

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found west of Seymour near East Fork White River.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were alerted at about 7:11 p.m. Thursday evening after the body was discovered in the woods near the Bellford Bridge.

The identity of the man is being withheld until family members are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death and deputies say the investigation is ongoing.