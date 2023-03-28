Body found in water under Seymour overpass

A man’s body was recovered from the water under an overpass in Seymour last week.

According to Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the Burkhart Boulevard overpass on Friday after a passerby walking to work pulled the body from the water.

The victim has been identified as 37 year old Wayne R. Gribbions of North Vernon. An autopsy has been performed buy the cause of death determination is still waiting on toxicology reports which are not yet available.